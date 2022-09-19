Search icon
Assam Direct Recruitment result 2022 date, time: SEBA to release Grade 3, 4 result SOON on sebaonline.org

SEBA Grade 3, 4 posts results for direct recruitment will be available on the official website - sebaonline.org

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Sep 19, 2022, 09:38 AM IST

Assam Direct Recruitment 2022 result is likely to be declared by the Board of Secondary Education Assam (SEBA) soon. 

As per media report, Assam Direct Recruitment result is expected to be declared today (September 18, 2022). Once declared, SEBA Grade 3, 4 posts results for direct recruitment will be available on the official website - sebaonline.org, once released.

The Assam Direct Recruitment Commission Grade 3 and 4 recruitment notification has been released for a total of 26,442 vacancies, of which 13,300 vacancies for Grade 3 posts and 13,341 for Grade 4 posts. 

Assam SLRC Grade 3 and Grade 4 results 2022: Steps to check

Visit the official website- sebaonline.org
Click on the link for Assam SLRC Grade 3 and Grade 4 results 2022 available on the home page
Enter the required credentials like registration number, date of birth etc, and log in
Download your Assam Grade 3 and 4 result and take a printout for future reference

