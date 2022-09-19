Assam Direct Recruitment result 2022 date, time: SEBA to release Grade 3, 4 result SOON on sebaonline.org

File photo

Assam Direct Recruitment 2022 result is likely to be declared by the Board of Secondary Education Assam (SEBA) soon.

As per media report, Assam Direct Recruitment result is expected to be declared today (September 18, 2022). Once declared, SEBA Grade 3, 4 posts results for direct recruitment will be available on the official website - sebaonline.org, once released.

The Assam Direct Recruitment Commission Grade 3 and 4 recruitment notification has been released for a total of 26,442 vacancies, of which 13,300 vacancies for Grade 3 posts and 13,341 for Grade 4 posts.

Assam SLRC Grade 3 and Grade 4 results 2022: Steps to check

Visit the official website- sebaonline.org

Click on the link for Assam SLRC Grade 3 and Grade 4 results 2022 available on the home page

Enter the required credentials like registration number, date of birth etc, and log in

Download your Assam Grade 3 and 4 result and take a printout for future reference