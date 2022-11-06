Assam Direct Recruitment Grade 3 result 2022 TODAY at sebaonline.org, confirms Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma

File photo

State Level Recruitment Commission (SLRC) Assam to declare the result of direct recruitment for grade 3 posts today, November 6 (Sunday). Candidates can check their results on the official website of SEBA, sebaonline.org.

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma had confirmed the Assam Direct Recruitment Grade 3 result date. “I am glad to inform that the results of the written examination held for recruitment for Class III posts of GOA shall be announced on 6th November 2022 by the State Level Recruitment Commission for Class III posts," Sarma said. Assam Direct Recruitment Result 2022 for Grade 4 posts was declared on October 18, 2022 by the Assam Board of Secondary Education.

To access the Assam grade 3 result, candidates are required to put application numbers and passwords on the official website. The direct link to check scores will be added here, when available.

The Assam Direct Recruitment Grade 3 and 4 notification released is for a total of 26,442 vacancies, of which 13,300 vacancies for Grade 3 posts and 13,341 for Grade 4 posts. As per the reports, over four lakh candidates appeared for the examination.

Assam SLRC Grade 3 results 2022: Steps to check

Visit the official website- sebaonline.org

Click on the Assam SLRC Grade 3 result 2022 available on the home page

Enter the required credentials like registration number, date of birth etc and log in

Download your Assam Grade 3 result and take a printout for future reference

Assam SLRC Grade 3 results 2022: result link