Assam Direct Recruitment Grade 3 result 2022 DECLARED at sebaonline.org, direct link here

State Level Recruitment Commission (SLRC) Assam has declared the result of direct recruitment for grade 3 posts today, November 6 (Sunday). Candidates can check their results on the official website of SEBA, sebaonline.org.

Assam Direct Recruitment Result 2022 for Grade 4 posts was declared on October 18, 2022 by the Assam Board of Secondary Education.

To access the Assam grade 3 result, candidates are required to put application numbers and passwords on the official website. The direct link to check scores will be added here, when available.

The Assam Direct Recruitment Grade 3 and 4 notification released is for a total of 26,442 vacancies, of which 13,300 vacancies for Grade 3 posts and 13,341 for Grade 4 posts. As per the reports, over four lakh candidates appeared for the examination.

Assam SLRC Grade 3 results 2022: Steps to check

Visit the official website- sebaonline.org

Click on the Assam SLRC Grade 3 result 2022 available on the home page

Enter the required credentials like registration number, date of birth etc and log in

Download your Assam Grade 3 result and take a printout for future reference

Assam SLRC Grade 3 results 2022: Direct link to check result