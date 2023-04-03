Assam CEE 2023 registration: Last date today to apply at astu.ac.in

File photo

Assam CEE 2023 Registration to be concluded today by the Assam Science and Technology University (ASTU) for the Combined Entrance Examination (Assam CEE 2023). The application process started on March 14. Candidates can apply astu.ac.in. The direct link to apply is given here.

The engineering entrance test - Assam CEE 2023 is scheduled to be held on May 28. There will be one shift, from 11 am to 2 pm.

Admit cards will be released 15 days before the exam. The result will be announced 10 days after the exam.

Assam CEE 2023 will be based on Assam Higher Secondary Education Council (AHSEC) Class 11 and 12.

Assam CEE 2023 application fee is Rs 1,000.

Assam CEE is conducted for admission to first-year BTech courses at the Engineering colleges of Assam.

Assam CEE 2023: Steps to apply