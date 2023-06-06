Search icon
Assam Board HS Result 2023: AHSEC Class 12 Result today at 9 am, know how to check scores via SMS, Digilocker

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Jun 06, 2023, 07:17 AM IST

The Assam Higher Secondary Education Council (AHSEC) is all set to declare the Assam Higher Secondary (HS) Result 2023 today - June 6, 2023, at 9 am. Once released, Students can check the results via the official websites - www.ahsec.assam.gov.in and www.resultsassam.nic.in.

To check their results, students would require their roll number. Candidates will also be able to check their results through SMS. Assam Class 12 board exams 2023 were held from February 20 to March 20.

Assam AHSEC HS Result 2023: Steps to check scores 

Step 1: Visit the AHSEC official website, www.ahsec.assam.gov.in, www.resultsassam.nic.in.

Step 2: Click on the 'Assam HS result 2023' link on the homepage

Step 3: Enter your roll number in the given space

Step 4: HS Result 2023 Assam will appear on the screen.

Step 5: Check Assam 12th marks, qualifying status, and download for future use.

Assam AHSEC HS Result 2023: List of websites to check scores

ahsec.assam.gov.in
www.indiaresults.com/
assamjobalerts.com/
iresults.net
exametc.com
www.assamresult.co.in/
www.results.shiksha/
www.assamresult.in/

Once AHSEC 12th result 2023 is declared, students will get their mark sheets from their respective schools. 

Assam AHSEC HS Result 2023: Steps to check scores via SMS

Step 1: Open the SMS app on your phone.

Step 2: Type ASSAM12<roll number>.

Step 3: Send the SMS to 56263.

Step 4: The AHSEC 12th result 2023 will be sent to the mobile number.

Assam AHSEC HS Result 2023: Steps to check scores via DigiLocker 

Step 1: Open the DigiLocker app on your phone or any other device.

Step 2: Log in using your username and password.

Step 3: Click on Assam under the ‘education’ tab.

Step 4: Now, click on the result link.

Step 5: Enter your required details and the mark sheet will appear on the screen.

Step 6: Download it and take a printout for future use.

