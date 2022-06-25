Assam Board HS Result 2022 Date Announced: AHSEC Class 12 Result to be out on June 27 at ahsec.assam.gov.in

File Photo

Assam Higher Secondary Education Council (AHSEC) is all set to declare Assam HS Result 2022 soon. AHSEC is set to declare the result of the Higher Secondary (HS) or Class 12 examinations on June 27, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma announced on Saturday.

Taking to Twitter, CM Sarma said that the examination result will be declared at 9 am. "Results of Higher Secondary examination will be announced on 27th June at 9 am. My best wishes results," Sarma said in a tweet.

Students can check their Higher Secondary Science, Commerce, and Arts results on ahsec.assam.gov.in or resultsassam.nic.in. Students can check their results online using their roll numbers. This year HS examinations were held from March 15 to April 12.

Around 2.15 lakh students appeared in the Higher Secondary Final Examination 2022 at 796 examination centres across the state in Arts, Science, and Commerce streams. Last year, the pass percentage in HS Science was 99.06 percent, in Arts it was 98.93 percent and in Commerce, it was 99.57 percent. Earlier this month, the Board of Secondary Education Assam had announced Class 10 examination results.

Assam HS Class 12 result: How to download scores

Step 1: Visit AHSEC's official website, ahsec.assa.gov.in.

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the Assam HS AHSEC Result 2022 link.

Step 3: Enter the Roll Number from the admit card and submit your details.

Step 4: The class 12th result will be displayed on your screen.

Step 5: Download and take a printout of the Assam Board 12th Result 2022