Assam Board HS Result 2022: AHSEC 12th Result TODAY at ahsec.assam.gov.in, know how, when to check marksheet online

File photo

Assam Higher Secondary Education Council (AHSEC) is all set to declare Assam HS Result 2022 today. AHSEC 12th Result to declare the Assam HS class 12th Result 2022 today (June 27) at 9 am. Once released, candidates can check the result through the official website, ahsec.assa.gov.in.

Nearly 2.5 lakh students appeared for the Higher Secondary Examination this year. The Assam Board exams were conducted from 15th March to 12th April 2022.

Assam Board 12th result 2022: Websites

ahsec.nic.in

resultsassam.nic.in

Assam HS Class 12 result: Steps to download results

Visit the AHSEC's official website, ahsec.assa.gov.in.

On the homepage, click on the Assam HS AHSEC Result 2022 link.

Enter the Roll Number from the admit card and submit your details.

Class 12th result will be displayed on your screen.

Download and take a printout of the Assam Board 12th Result 2022

SEBA, Board of Secondary Education Assam has declared the HSLC final result 2022 on June 7 at sebaonline.org and on resultsassam.nic.in. This year, as many as 4 lakh students appeared for the Assam matric examination.

Raktotpal Saikia has topped the exam with 597 marks, followed by Bhuyashi Medhi in second place with 596 marks, and the third position has been shared by three students Mridupawan Kalita, Labeeb Muzib, Partha Pratim Das all with 595 marks. SEBA Assam 10th examination 2022 was conducted from March 15 to March 31, 2022, in offline mode.