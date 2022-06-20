Headlines

Education

technology

Assam Board HS Result 2022: AHSEC 12th Result SOON at ahsec.assam.gov.in, know how to check marksheet online

Assam HS Class 12 result: Once released, candidates can check the Assam HS 12th Result 2022 through the official website, ahsec.assa.gov.in.

Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Jun 20, 2022, 11:32 AM IST

Assam Higher Secondary Education Council (AHSEC) is all set to declare Assam HS Result 2022 soon. As per latest reports, AHSEC 12th Result is expected to be declared this week. However, AHSEC is likely to announce Assam board class 12th result date soon. Once released, candidates can check the result through the official website, ahsec.assa.gov.in.

Nearly 2.5 lakh students appeared for the Higher Secondary Examination this year. The Assam Board exams were conducted from 15th March to 12th April 2022. 

Assam HS Class 12 result: Steps to download results

Visit the AHSEC's official website, ahsec.assa.gov.in.

On the homepage, click on the Assam HS AHSEC Result 2022 link.

Enter the Roll Number from the admit card and submit your details.

Class 12th result will be displayed on your screen.

Download and take a printout of the Assam Board 12th Result 2022 

SEBA, Board of Secondary Education Assam has declared the HSLC final result 2022 on June 7 at sebaonline.org and on resultsassam.nic.in. This year, as many as 4 lakh students appeared for the Assam matric examination. 

Raktotpal Saikia has topped the exam with 597 marks, followed by Bhuyashi Medhi in second place with 596 marks, and the third position has been shared by three students Mridupawan Kalita, Labeeb Muzib, Partha Pratim Das all with 595 marks. SEBA Assam 10th examination 2022 was conducted from March 15 to March 31, 2022, in offline mode. 

