HomeEducation

EDUCATION

Assam Board Exams 2026 class 10, 12 Datesheet: SEBA HSLC, HS exam dates announced; Check details at ahsec.assam.gov.in

The Assam Board has announced the exam dates for the 10th (HSLC) and 12th (HS) exams in 2026. The HSLC exams will begin on February 10, 2026, and the HS exams will start on February 11, 2026. The complete timetable will be available soon on the official websites for students to download.

Latest News

Monica Singh

Updated : Nov 19, 2025, 02:34 PM IST

Assam Board Exams 2026 class 10, 12 Datesheet: SEBA HSLC, HS exam dates announced; Check details at ahsec.assam.gov.in
The Assam State Board has officially announced the dates for the 2026 Higher Secondary and High School Leaving Certificate (HSLC) examinations. According to a tweet from Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, the HSLC exams for class 10 students will begin on February 10, 2026, while the Higher Secondary (HS) exams for class 12 students will start the following day, February 11, 2026.

This announcement marks the beginning of preparations for the much-awaited annual board exams in Assam, and students across the state are gearing up to face the challenges of these critical exams. The exam timetable for both the Assam HSLC and Assam HS exams will soon be made available by the Assam Higher Secondary Education Council (AHSEC) and the Secondary Education Board of Assam (SEBA).

Expected Schedule and Timings

While the detailed exam schedule is yet to be officially released, students can expect to receive the complete exam routine in PDF format. The timetable will include subject-wise schedules, exam timings, shifts, and other essential instructions to ensure that candidates are well-prepared and informed for their exams.

The announcement also means that students who are preparing for the exams will soon be able to review the exact dates and timings for their specific subjects. This allows ample time for effective revision and exam-day preparation.

Keep an Eye on Official Updates

Candidates are encouraged to regularly check the official website of the Secondary Education Board of Assam (SEBA) and the Assam Higher Secondary Education Council (AHSEC) at site.sebaonline.org for the latest updates, including the release of the official exam timetable.

This year’s exams are expected to follow similar guidelines as previous years, with necessary health and safety measures in place depending on the prevailing circumstances at the time of the exams.

The announcement of the exam dates brings a sense of urgency and excitement among students, teachers, and parents alike. With preparations already underway, candidates should stay focused on their studies and utilise the time wisely to maximise their performance. Students are also advised to follow all exam-related updates from the official websites and adhere to the guidelines issued by the board authorities.

This will be a crucial year for students, and with the exam dates now confirmed, they can begin planning their revision and preparations effectively.

