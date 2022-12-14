AHSEC released Assam HS Board Exam 2023 timetable: Exam dates, timing, other details for Class 12 board exam here

Assam Board HS Exam 2023 timetable released | Photo: PTI

Assam Higher Secondary Education Council (AHSEC) has released the exam dates for Assam HS Board Exam 2023 at the official website-- ahsec.nic.in. According to the Class 12 or HS final exams will begin on February 20, 2023. The Assam Board Exam 2023 will continue till March 20. The Assam HS exam 2023 will be conducted in two shifts.

The morning shift will begin from 9 am to 12 pm and the evening shift will begin from 1:30 pm to 4:30 pm. As per the AHSEC, practical exams for Class 12 students will be conducted from January 25 to February 15. The Board of Secondary Education Assam (SEBA) has also announced that the Class 10 or HSLC examination will start from March 3 and it will end on March 20.

Both the Assam Board class 10, 12 Board Exam 2023 will be initiated with English papers. The Assam class 20 Board Exam 2023 will be conducted in two shifts. the first shift will be held between 9 am to 12 pm and the second shift will be held between 1:30 pm to 4:30 pm.

Important notification on HS Final Examination 2023. The AHSEC HS Final Exam will be held from February 20, 2023 to March 20, 2023. The Practical exam will be held from January 25, 2023 to 15 February, 2023. 1/2#AHSEC#BoardExamAssam2023 pic.twitter.com/pFkzDxtuiw December 14, 2022

Assan HS Class 12 Exam 2023: How to check