AHSEC released Assam HS Board Exam 2023 timetable: Exam dates, timing, other details for Class 12 board exam here

AHSEC has released the Assam Board Class 12 timetable for board exam 2023 at the official website-- ahsec.nic.in.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Dec 14, 2022, 04:10 PM IST

Assam Board HS Exam 2023 timetable released | Photo: PTI

Assam Higher Secondary Education Council (AHSEC) has released the exam dates for Assam HS Board Exam 2023 at the official website-- ahsec.nic.in. According to the Class 12 or HS final exams will begin on February 20, 2023. The Assam Board Exam 2023 will continue till March 20. The Assam HS exam 2023 will be conducted in two shifts. 

The morning shift will begin from 9 am to 12 pm and the evening shift will begin from 1:30 pm to 4:30 pm. As per the AHSEC, practical exams for Class 12 students will be conducted from January 25 to February 15. The Board of Secondary Education Assam (SEBA) has also announced that the Class 10 or HSLC examination will start from March 3 and it will end on March 20. 

Both the Assam Board class 10, 12 Board Exam 2023 will be initiated with English papers. The Assam class 20 Board Exam 2023 will be conducted in two shifts. the first shift will be held between 9 am to 12 pm and the second shift will be held between 1:30 pm to 4:30 pm. 

Assan HS Class 12 Exam 2023: How to check 

  • Go to the official site of-- ahsec.nic.in 2023 routine
  • On the home page of AHSEC, navigate and click on ahsec.nic.in exam routine 2023 link
  • Click on that link to download the Assam HS routine 2023
  • Download the HS routine 2022-23 Assam and take a print of the same.
