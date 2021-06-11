Assam Board Exam 2021: CM Himanta Biswa Sarma gives BIG update on class 10, 12 exam

In a significant development, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Thursday said that the Assam board class 10 and class 12 will be conducted from July 15 if the COVID-19 cases go below two per cent.

If the COVID-19 cases exceed two per cent by July 1, then the examinations of class 10 and 12 will be cancelled.

The Class 12 exam was earlier scheduled to be held on May 12 but was postponed due to the second wave of the COVID-19 pandemic.

At present, the COVID-19 positive rate in Assam is 3.24 per cent. Earlier, the Assam Higher Secondary Education Council (AHSEC) had said that the class 12 board examination will be conducted in July-August.

The state government has decided to conduct the examinations in a meeting with stakeholders and education department officials in Guwahati.

HSLC or class 10 board exams are conducted by the Board of Secondary Education Assam (SEBA). HS board exams are conducted under the Assam Council of Higher Secondary Education (AHSEC). Earlier class 10 exam 2021 was scheduled to be conducted from May 11 but were postponed due to COVID-19.

Many states have cancelled their respective Class 12 board exams so far amid the COVID-19 situation in India. Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced the cancellation of the CBSE Class 12 board Exam 2021 in view of the uncertain conditions due to COVID-19 and the feedback obtained from various stakeholders.