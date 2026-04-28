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Assam AHSEC HS Class 12th Result 2026 OUT: How to check result at ahsec.assam.gov.in, DigiLocker, 'UPOLOBDHA' app

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Assam AHSEC HS Class 12th Result 2026 OUT: How to check result at ahsec.assam.gov.in, DigiLocker, 'UPOLOBDHA' app

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Assam AHSEC HS Class 12th Result 2026 OUT: How to check result at ahsec.assam.gov.in, DigiLocker, 'UPOLOBDHA' app

Assam Board AHSEC HS Result 2026 at ahsec.assam.gov.in: Students can now check their results from the direct link on the official website of AHSEC. Stream-wise pass percentage also released.

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Varsha Agarwal

Updated : Apr 28, 2026, 10:46 AM IST

Assam AHSEC HS Class 12th Result 2026 OUT: How to check result at ahsec.assam.gov.in, DigiLocker, 'UPOLOBDHA' app
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Assam AHSEC HS Class 12th Result 2026: The Assam Higher Secondary Education Council has finally announced the Class 12th Result 2026 on April 28, 2026. Over three lakh students who have appeared for the Higher Secondary examination, which was held between February 11 and March 16, 2026, can check the results on the official website of AHSEC. Students are required to keep their admit card for roll number details to check the results.

Assam AHSEC HS Class 12th Result 2026: Stream-wise pass percentage 

The Commerce stream saw a pass percentage of 81.13%, with 15,796 of 19,469 students clearing the exam. Of them, 7,787 got First Division, 5,694 Second, and 2,315 Third. In Arts, 1,91,798 of 2,41,124 students passed, a 79.54% pass rate, with 54,755 in First Division, 79,181 in Second, and 57,862 in Third. Science stream saw a pass percentage of 89.79%.

Assam AHSEC HS Class 12th Result 2026: List of official websites

The direct link to check results will be available at the following websites

  • ahsec.assam.gov.in.
  • assamresult.in.
  • results.ahsecregistration.in

Assam AHSEC HS Class 12th Result 2026: How to check via official website

  • Official Websites: Go to ahsec.assam.gov.in or resultsassam.nic.in.
  • Result Link: Click on "HS Final Examination Results 2026".
  • Enter Credentials: Enter your Roll Number and Roll Code as per your admit card.
  • Submit & View: Click "Submit" to view your marksheet.
  • Download: Save or print the marksheet for future reference

Assam AHSEC HS Class 12th Result 2026: How to check the result via DigiLocker

Apart from the official website, Students can also check the results and download the scorecard on DigiLocker. Here are the steps:\

  • Visit the official DigiLocker website or download the DigiLocker app 
  • Log in using your registered mobile number or Aadhaar details. New users will need to register first.
  • In the app/website, go to the "Education" section.
  • Choose "Assam Higher Secondary Education Council (AHSEC)".
  • Select "Class 12 Marksheet 2026" or "HS Result 2026".
  • Enter your roll code, roll number, and any other required credentials.
  • Click on the submit button. Your marksheet will appear; 
  • Download the PDF for future reference.

Assam AHSEC HS Class 12th Result 2026: How to check the result via 'UPOLOBDHA' app

  • Install the official Upolobdha App powered by ASSEB.
  • Launch the app on your smartphone.
  • On the homepage, click on the 'Assam HS (Final) Result 2026' link.
  • Enter your Roll Code and Roll Number as mentioned in your Admit Card.
  • Click on the submit button. Your marksheet will appear on the screen.
  • Download or take a screenshot of your result for future use. 

 

 

 

 


 

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