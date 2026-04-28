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Assam AHSEC HS Class 12th Result 2026 OUT: How to check result at ahsec.assam.gov.in, DigiLocker, 'UPOLOBDHA' app
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EDUCATION
Assam Board AHSEC HS Result 2026 at ahsec.assam.gov.in: Students can now check their results from the direct link on the official website of AHSEC. Stream-wise pass percentage also released.
Assam AHSEC HS Class 12th Result 2026: The Assam Higher Secondary Education Council has finally announced the Class 12th Result 2026 on April 28, 2026. Over three lakh students who have appeared for the Higher Secondary examination, which was held between February 11 and March 16, 2026, can check the results on the official website of AHSEC. Students are required to keep their admit card for roll number details to check the results.
The Commerce stream saw a pass percentage of 81.13%, with 15,796 of 19,469 students clearing the exam. Of them, 7,787 got First Division, 5,694 Second, and 2,315 Third. In Arts, 1,91,798 of 2,41,124 students passed, a 79.54% pass rate, with 54,755 in First Division, 79,181 in Second, and 57,862 in Third. Science stream saw a pass percentage of 89.79%.
The direct link to check results will be available at the following websites
Apart from the official website, Students can also check the results and download the scorecard on DigiLocker. Here are the steps:\