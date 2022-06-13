Assam 12th result 2022 likely to release on this day, check details here

Assam Board 12th result 2022

Assam Higher Secondary Education Council, AHSEC Assam 12th Result 2022 is expected to be released this week. Once released, candidates will be able to check their Assam 12th result 2022 at the websites-- ahsec.nic.in and resultsassam.nic.in. The AHSEC has not released any official date of the result release as of now.

Candidates who appeared for the Assam HS exam 2022 are advised to keep a regular check at the official website of AHSEC-- ahsec.assam.gov.in. The Assam Chief Minister, Himanta Biswa Sharma is also expected to make an official announcement regarding the confirmed dates of the Assam 12 result release.

Assam 12th Result 2022: How to check

Visit the official website of the AHSEC

Click on the link stating HS AHSEC Result 2022 link

Enter the Roll Number as given on the admit card

Click on the ‘submit’ button

The Assam HS Result 2022 will appear on your screen

Download or take a printout of the Assam Board 12th Result 2022 published online.

AHSEC conducted the Assam HS Exam for Class 12 students from March 15, 2022, to April 12, 2022. Students who appeared for the Higher Secondary 12th Exams can expect their results to be released this week. An official update regarding the AHSEC Result 2022 date is awaited from officials.

