SEBA Assam 10th result 2022: Pass percentage to topper, check all highlights of matric result here

SEBA Assam 10th Result 2022 is now out

SEBA, Board of Secondary Education Assam has declared the HSLC final result 2022 on June 7. Candidates who appeared for the Assam 10th examination can check their results at the official website of SEBA--sebaonline.org and on resultsassam.nic.in This year, as many as 4 lakh students appeared for the Assam matric examination.

Raktotpal Saikia has topped the exam with 597 marks, followed by Bhuyashi Medhi in second place with 596 marks, and the third position has been shared by three students Mridupawan Kalita, Labeeb Muzib, Partha Pratim Das all with 595 marks. SEBA Assam 10th examination 2022 was conducted from March 15 to March 31, 2022, in offline mode.

SEBA Assam 10th exam 2022: Pass percentage

This year, the overall pass percentage of Assam HSLC result 2022 has been recorded at 56.49 per cent.

Assam 10th Result 2022: District wise pass percentage

The Dhemaji district has recorded the Highest Pass Percentage this year with 85.46 per cent.

Chirang district recorded the lowest pass percentage with 34.27 per cent.

Assam 10th Result 2022: Details

First division--872

Second division--2,909

Third division--1,940

Assam 10th Result 2022: Websites to check

Assam 10th Result 2022: How to check

Visit the official website, sebaonline.org 2022.

On the homepage, click on the ‘Assam HSLC result 2022’ link.

Enter SEBA 10th roll number and fill the captcha in the asked fields.

Click on the ‘Submit’ button.

The Assam board HSLC result 2022 will be displayed on the screen.

Save it and take a printout for future reference.



This is the first time in two years that SEBA will be announcing Assam HSLC or Matric result in a conventional manner. Amid the second wave of COVID-19, Education Minister Ranoj Pegu announced the cancellation of results.

Later, an alternative assessment scheme was used to prepare the results.

Students should keep their roll number, registration number, etc. mentioned on admit cards to check results. The board examinations were conducted in two shifts and all the COVID19 protocols were followed including social distancing, and the use of face masks and sanitisers.

