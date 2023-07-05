Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeEducation
topStoriesenglish

Arunachal Pradesh NEET UG 2023: Counselling dates announced, check schedule here

Candidates can register for NEET UG 2023 counselling through the official website – apdhte.nic.in.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Jul 05, 2023, 10:52 PM IST

Arunachal Pradesh NEET UG 2023: Counselling dates announced, check schedule here
File photo

NEET UG Counselling 2023: The counselling process for the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) UG 2023 has been released by the Directorate of Higher and Technical Education, Itanagar. Candidates can register for NEET UG 2023 counselling through the official website – apdhte.nic.in.

The online registration and document uploading will begin on July 7; the registration deadline is July 18; and the list of qualified candidates will be made public on July 26.

According to the official notification, candidates should have both original and printed copies of their documentation on hand for verification. Candidates from the PwD category must visit the medical board for their medical examination in order to validate their position as PwD. Candidates must have their original testimonies and supporting documentation on hand for production and verification, including Xerox copies.

Between July 28 and August 7, candidates must select and secure their seats, and on August 9, the first round of seat allotment will start.

NEET UG Counselling 2023: Steps to Register

  • Visit the official website on apdhte.nic.in.
  • Click the online registration tab
  • Enter required details
  • Submit the counselling registration form to proceed further
  • Make the payment of the fees and take print of the hardcopy

LIVE COVERAGE

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
Most Viewed
More
5 things consumers can look from wearables in 2023
Aamir Khan, Hrithik Roshan, Allu Arjun, Kartik Aaryan, Sara Ali Khan attend Madhu Mantena-Ira Trivedi wedding reception
Cannes 2023: Mrunal Thakur is a sight to behold in stunning white cut-out gown, fans call her ‘queen’
In pics: Tamannaah Bhatia confesses love for Vijay Varma, says 'he is my happy place'
Esha Gupta exudes charm at Cannes Film Festival, dons black bodycon to perfection
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Sony PS5 Slim likely to debut this year, Microsoft hints
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.