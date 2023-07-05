Arunachal Pradesh NEET UG 2023: Counselling dates announced, check schedule here

File photo

NEET UG Counselling 2023: The counselling process for the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) UG 2023 has been released by the Directorate of Higher and Technical Education, Itanagar. Candidates can register for NEET UG 2023 counselling through the official website – apdhte.nic.in.

The online registration and document uploading will begin on July 7; the registration deadline is July 18; and the list of qualified candidates will be made public on July 26.

According to the official notification, candidates should have both original and printed copies of their documentation on hand for verification. Candidates from the PwD category must visit the medical board for their medical examination in order to validate their position as PwD. Candidates must have their original testimonies and supporting documentation on hand for production and verification, including Xerox copies.

Between July 28 and August 7, candidates must select and secure their seats, and on August 9, the first round of seat allotment will start.

NEET UG Counselling 2023: Steps to Register