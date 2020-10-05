Arpit Chadha and his enthralling journey of success, pride and dignity

Mr Arpit Chadha, an alumnus of Scindia School and Delhi University, is leading I.T.S – The Education Group, one of the leading Group of Educational Institutions in North India.

The young entrepreneur has contributed immensely to the growth of the Group. Known for innovative and inclusive leadership, Arpit is also compassionate, as he works for the social development and health facilities for the deprived sections in the rural areas.

Under the leadership of Arpit, I.T.S has seen exponential growth. He keeps striving for the qualitative enhancement of the quality of education, and the holistic development of students.

“It really gives a sense of pride that the I.T.S Family, which was launched in 1995, under the Mentorship of our Honorable Chairman of I.T.S The Education Group Dr. R.P. Chadha, at Mohan Nagar Ghaziabad with PGDM Program and the initial intake of 60, now has expanded phenomenally to over 10,000 students, pursuing different streams of studies. With consistent and focused efforts and support of all the stakeholders, the I.T.S commands a strength of over 750 distinguished Faculty Members in 17 different Diploma, UG, PG, and Ph.D. courses through its four Campuses, eight Institutes in areas of IT, Management, Engineering, Dentistry, Pharmacy, Bio-Technology & Physiotherapy and running 2 Hospitals,” said Mr Arpit.

He further stressed that the technology has emerged as a major enabler in imparting education. “We at I.T.S have been at the forefront in employing technology since the inception of the institution to empower the students. The IT capabilities in the Group is reflected on its Campuses in the video conferencing facilities, excellent research facilities, technology-led automated labs, specialized labs on latest technologies, including IoT, Big Data, Mobile Application Development, Web Application Development, Management Leaning Labs, fully functional Incubation Center supported by the department of science & technology where a lot of Innovations are taking place,” said Mr. Arpit Chadha, who added that the Group is setting high benchmarks for others.

Mr. Chadha also noted that the Group has consistently been taking a lot of initiatives to make sure that its systems are up-to-date so that the processes are efficient, effective, and productive, yielding good results. He further says that during the time of lockdown, when everything was on hold because of the pandemic COVID-19, it was not easy to suddenly migrate from conventional mode to DIGITAL Mode. In fact, the early adoption of technology in our regular curriculum and Teaching-Learning pedagogy made it possible that we were the first Institute to immediately shift entire academics on Digital mode in one day’s notice.

I.T.S proudly shares its strong base of over 20,000 I.T.S Alumni working globally in all leading multinational corporations, and they all have been extending their support, guidance, and mentoring to existing students. Mr. Chadha says that the Group has taken a number of initiatives, while working simultaneously on different fronts, including global exposure to students through joint and collaborative work for faculty and student’s exchange programs, collaboration with leading global institutions/ universities in Singapore, USA, France, UK, Germany, etc. for Joint Research and Academic Exchange, Regular Interaction with Industry Leaders and Globally acclaimed academicians, organizing events like – E-Summit, CEO Meet, Business Summit, Utkrisht Marketing Awards, Visits to Industries and Research Organizations, Media Houses, Atomic Power Plants, leading Business Units, Training programs for various organizations including Indian Air Force, U.P. Police, Doctors, etc. and promoting Entrepreneurship with support of Dept. of Science & Technology, Govt. of India.

Sincere efforts to maintain high-quality academic standards are well recognized by different accrediting agencies including NAAC, NBA, and NIRF. The Group has also been awarded various professional organizations, including ASSOCHAM, Dun & Bradstreet, India Today, GHRDC, CSI, CEGR, etc. Shri Arpit Chadha was also awarded by Bharat Ratna, his Excellency, our Honorable Ex-President Late Shri Pranab Mukharjeeji (2019).

Under the leadership of Arpit, the Group has taken a number of initiatives to help the needy people in this very difficult time due to COVID-19, including Hospital & Healthcare Facilities for Treatment of COVID-19 Patients, Feeding over 75000+ People, Distribution of Dry Ration to about 500+ Families Daily, Sanitizers Bottles to CORONA Warriors - Police Departments & Healthcare Workers, Contribution to PM Care Fund and UP CM COVID Care Fund, Serving daily Snacks & Tea to CORONA Warriors and Distribution of Mask & Gloves.

