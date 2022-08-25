Army School Teacher Recruitment 2022 registration started: Eligibility criteria, selection process, other details here

Army School Teacher Recruitment 2022 | Photo: PTI

Army Welfare Education Society, AWES is looking for candidates to hire for the post of Teachers. Eligible and interested candidates can apply for Army school teacher Result 2022 PGT, TGT and PRT posts at the official website-- awesindia.com. The online registration process for the same has started today (August 25) and the last date to apply for the Army School Teacher Recruitment 2022 on October 5.

Army School Teacher Recruitment 2022: Important dates

Opening date of application: August 25

Closing date of application: October 5

Availability of admit card: October 20

Examination: November 5 and 6

Publication of result: November 20

Army School Teacher Recruitment 2022: Eligibility criteria

PGT, TGT: Candidates must have a BEd.

PRT: Two-year DElEd/BElEd OR candidates with B.Ed. can also apply with fulfilment of the condition of a six-month PDPET/Bridge Course from an NCTE-recognised institute as and when NCTE approves any institution to conduct the said course within two years of recruitment as PRT or beginning of the course whichever is later.

Army School Teacher Recruitment 2022: Selection process

Candidates will be selected on the basis of their performance in an online screening test, interview and evaluation of teaching skills and computer proficiency. This test shall be conducted centrally and online by an agency identified by HQ AWES, to ensure uniform quality of teachers in all Army Public Schools.

