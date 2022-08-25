Search icon
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeEducation

Army School Teacher Recruitment 2022 registration started: Eligibility criteria, selection process, other details here

ARMY School Teacher Recruitment 2022 registration process has been started at awesindia.com.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Aug 25, 2022, 05:08 PM IST

Army School Teacher Recruitment 2022 registration started: Eligibility criteria, selection process, other details here
Army School Teacher Recruitment 2022 | Photo: PTI

Army Welfare Education Society, AWES is looking for candidates to hire for the post of Teachers. Eligible and interested candidates can apply for Army school teacher Result 2022 PGT, TGT and PRT posts at the official website-- awesindia.com. The online registration process for the same has started today (August 25) and the last date to apply for the Army School Teacher Recruitment 2022 on October 5. 

Army School Teacher Recruitment 2022: Important dates

  • Opening date of application: August 25
  • Closing date of application: October 5
  • Availability of admit card: October 20
  • Examination: November 5 and 6
  • Publication of result: November 20

Army School Teacher Recruitment 2022: Eligibility criteria

PGT, TGT: Candidates must have a BEd. 

PRT: Two-year DElEd/BElEd OR candidates with B.Ed. can also apply with fulfilment of the condition of a six-month PDPET/Bridge Course from an NCTE-recognised institute as and when NCTE approves any institution to conduct the said course within two years of recruitment as PRT or beginning of the course whichever is later. 

Army School Teacher Recruitment 2022: Selection process

Candidates will be selected on the basis of their performance in an online screening test, interview and evaluation of teaching skills and computer proficiency. This test shall be conducted centrally and online by an agency identified by HQ AWES, to ensure uniform quality of teachers in all Army Public Schools. 

Read: AP Inter Supplementary Result 2022 update: Manabadi BIEAP Inter Supply result expected this week at bie.ap.gov.in

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
Most Viewed
More
Viral Photos of the Day: Taapsee Pannu sizzles in bodycon dress, Karan Kundrra poses for paps
In pics: Ek Villian Returns star Disha Patani looks like a 'doll' in her latest viral photos
Photos of BTS' V aka Kim Taehyung, BLACKPINK's Lisa in private jet break internet
Amazon Prime Day Sale 2022: Massive discounts on Apple iPhone 13, iPhone 12, iPhone 11
IAS Athar Amir Khan, fiancé Mehreen Qazi share photos from intimate engagement ceremony
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Jammu and Kashmir: Two earthquakes in span of one hour hit J&K's Katra
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 INDIA DOT COM PRIVATE LIMITED, ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.