Army Ordnance Corps recruitment 2023: Apply for 793 Tradesman, Fireman posts, salary up to Rs 63000

Army Ordnance Corps, Ministry of Defence is inviting applications for Tradesman Mate and Fireman posts. Interested candidates can apply through the official website aocrecruitment.gov.in. The last date to apply is February 26.

The AOC recruitment drive will fill up a total of 1793 vacancies. Out of which, 1249 are for Tradesman Mate posts and 544 are for Fireman vacancies.

Post: Tradesman Mate

Age limit: Between 18 and 25 Years.

Salary: Rs. 18,000 to Rs. 56,900

Essential Eligibility Criteria: Matriculation pass or equivalent from a recognised board.

Desirable: Certificate in any Trade from a recognised Industrial Training Institute.

Post: Fireman

Age limit: Between 18 and 25 Years.

Salary: Rs. 19,900 to Rs. 63,200

Eligibility criteria: Matriculation pass or equivalent from a recognised board.

Selection process: The selection is based on two stages: physical tests (PET/PST/PMT) and written test.

AOC recruitment 2023: Steps to apply

Visit the official website aocrecruitment.gov.in

Register yourself using personal details

Login and proceed to apply for the vacancies

Fill up the form and submit

Take a printout for future reference

AOC recruitment 2023: notification