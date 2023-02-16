Army Agniveer Rally Recruitment 2023 Notification: Registration begins today at joinindianarmy.nic.in, details here

Army Agniveer Rally Recruitment 2023 Notification: Interested candidates can apply through the official website — joinindianarmy.nic.in.

Indian Army notification for Agnipath Scheme has been released. unmarried male candidates for the selection tests for Agniveer intake for the recruiting year 2023-24 under Agnipath Scheme. Interested candidates can apply through the official website — joinindianarmy.nic.in.

The last date to apply is March 15, 2023. The exam is scheduled to be conducted from April 17, 2023, onward.

The Army Agniveer Rally recruitment notification is for Army Regional Offices for Agra, Aizawl, Mizoram, Almora, Amethi, Bareilly, Barrackpore (WB), Berhampore (WB), Cuttack (Odisha), Lansdowne, Lucknow, Meerut, Pithoragarh, Rangapahar: Manipur, Sambalpur (Odisha), Siliguri (for Sikkim State), Siliguri (WB), for North Bengal, Varanasi, RO Kolkata, RO Shillong, Meghalaya, ZRO Pune NA and NA Vet, ZRO Pune Sepoy Pharma, Havildar (Surveyor Automated Cartographer), RO HQ Danapur, Bihar, Coimbatore, Gaya, Guntur, Jorhat, CEE Regn for all districts of Arunachal Pradesh, Katihar, Muzaffarpur, Narangi, Ranchi, Rangapahar, Nagaland, Secunderabad, Silchar, Visakhapatnam, Shillong, Central Assam, Tiruchirappalli and Chennai.

Army Agniveer Rally Recruitment 2023 Eligibility:

Agniveer (General Duty) (All Arms): Class 10th /Matric with 45% marks in aggregate and 33% in each subject. For boards following grading system of D grade (33% - 40%) in individual subjects or equivalent of grade which contains 33% and overall aggregate in C2 grade or equivalent corresponding to 45% in aggregate.

Agniveer (Tech) (All Arms): 10+2/Intermediate Exam Pass in Science with Physics, Chemistry, Maths and English with min 50% marks in aggregate and 40% in each subject.

