APTET June 2026 Notification Out: Registration begins today at tet2dsc.apcfss.in; Know eligibility, fee and steps to apply

APTET June 2026 notification has been released, with registration starting on June 5 at tet2dsc.apcfss.in. Eligible candidates can apply online until July 5, 2026.

APTET June 2026 notification has been released, with registration starting on June 5 at tet2dsc.apcfss.in. Candidates can apply for the Andhra Pradesh Teacher Eligibility Test until July 5, 2026.

APTET June 2026 notification released

In Andhra Pradesh, the Department of School Education has officially released the notification for the Andhra Pradesh Teacher Eligibility Test (APTET) June 2026 session. Interested candidates can submit their applications through the official website tet2dsc.apcfss.in. The last date to apply for the examination is July 5, 2026.

Eligibility criteria:

The candidates applying for APTET June 2026 need to have the minimum qualifications prescribed in different categories. Paper-1A is for regular schools to teach Classes I to V, and Paper-1B is for special schools. Paper-2A for Classes VI to VIII in regular schools and Paper-2B for special schools. Candidates having D.El.Ed and B.Ed qualifications are eligible to appear in both Paper-1 and Paper-2 as per their teaching preference.

Exam pattern:

The APTET exam will be of multiple-choice questions (MCQs) of one mark each. Each question will have four options, with only one correct answer. There will not be any negative marking. The exam is divided into two papers, Paper-1 for those candidates who want to teach Classes I to V and Paper-2 for Classes VI to VIII. Candidates who are eligible in both categories may appear for both papers.

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Application fee and process:

Application fee is Rs. 1000/- per paper. Those candidates opting for both Paper-1 and Paper-2 have to pay separately for each. The payment of fee will be done online through the official portal. APTET is held to identify the eligibility for teaching posts in schools of Andhra Pradesh. Candidates are advised to go through detailed official notification to know the eligibility, syllabus & other instructions before applying. For more information, candidates can visit the official website tet2dsc.apcfss.in.