APSC CEE Prelims 2023 admit card releasing today, exam on March 26, know how to download

Assam Public Service Commission (APSC) to release the APSC admit cards for the Combined Competitive Preliminary Exam or APSC CCE Prelims 2023 today, March 6. Once released, candidates can download it from the APSC website, apsc.nic.in.

The APSC CCE prelims exam 2022 is scheduled to be conducted on March 26 (Sunday). The exam will be in two sessions: General Studies I- 10.00 AM to 12 noon and General Studies II- 2.00 to 4.00 PM.

A list of candidates has been released by APSC who have submitted their applications and paid the exam fee on or before the deadline. The list is available on the commission's website.

APSC Prelims exam consists of two papers – general studies 1 and general studies 2. The first paper will have 30%-35% of questions related to Assam. The second paper is qualifying in nature and the minimum qualifying marks is 33%.

The recruitment drive will fill a total of 913 vacancies in different state government departments.

APSC CEE Prelims 2023 admit card: Steps to download