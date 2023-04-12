APSC CCE Result 2023 Result: Official website, how to check, exam details, more

APSC CCE 2023 | Photo: PTI

Assam Public Service Commission declared the APSC CCE Prelims Result 2022 on April 12 at the official website-- apsc.nic.in. Candidates who have appeared for Assam Combined Competitive (Preliminary) Examination 2022 can check the results through the official site.

The APSC CCE 2023 was conducted on March 26 across various exam centres in the state. Candidates who cleared the exam will now appear for the APSC CCE 2023 exam.

APSC CCE Prelims Result 2022: How to check

Visit the official site of APSC at apsc.nic.in

Click on APSC CCE Prelims Result 2022 link available on the home page

A new PDF file will open where candidates can check the roll numbers

Download the page and keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

APSC CCE Main Exam 2023: Exam details

The dates for APSC CCE main exam 2023 will be announced by the Commission. The main exam will comprise six papers. Paper I is essay-type and will carry 250 marks. The exam will be of a 3 hours duration. Paper 2 to 6 is General Studies and will carry 250 marks each. The exam duration is for 3 hours each. Candidates can check for more related details on the official site of APSC.