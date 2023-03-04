Search icon
APSC CCE Admit Card 2022 to be released today at apsc.nic.in, know how to download hall ticket

Once released, candidates can download the admit card for Combined Competitive Prelims Exam 2022 at apsc.nic.in.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Mar 04, 2023, 02:10 PM IST

File photo

Assam Public Service Commission (APSC) to release the admit card for APSC CCE Exam 2022 on March 4, 2023. Once released, candidates can download the admit card for Combined Competitive Prelims Exam 2022 at apsc.nic.in. 

The admit card will be available till March 6, 2023. APSC CCE Exam is scheduled to be conducted on March 26, 2023 in two shifts- first shift from 10 am to 12 noon and second shift from 2 pm to 4 pm. General Studies I paper will be conducted in first shift and the General Studies II paper will be conducted in the second shift.

APSC CCE Admit Card 2022: Steps to download

  • Go to the official site of APSC at apsc.nic.in.
  • Click on APSC CCE Admit Card 2022 link available
  • A new page will open, enter the required details.
  • Your admit card will be displayed on the screen.
  • Check the admit card and download the page.
  • Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.
