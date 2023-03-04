APSC CCE Admit Card 2022 to be released today at apsc.nic.in, know how to download hall ticket

File photo

Assam Public Service Commission (APSC) to release the admit card for APSC CCE Exam 2022 on March 4, 2023. Once released, candidates can download the admit card for Combined Competitive Prelims Exam 2022 at apsc.nic.in.

The admit card will be available till March 6, 2023. APSC CCE Exam is scheduled to be conducted on March 26, 2023 in two shifts- first shift from 10 am to 12 noon and second shift from 2 pm to 4 pm. General Studies I paper will be conducted in first shift and the General Studies II paper will be conducted in the second shift.

APSC CCE Admit Card 2022: Steps to download