The results were declared on December 5, 2024, after the completion of the final phase of the selection process.

The Assam Public Service Commission (APSC) has announced the final results for the Combined Competitive Examination (CCE) 2023. This exam was held to recruit candidates for various government jobs in Assam, as per Advertisement No. 02/2024, issued on January 12, 2024.

The results were declared on December 5, 2024, after the completion of the final phase of the selection process. This included interviews and personality tests, which took place from November 13 to November 29, 2024, under the guidance of experts chosen by the Government of Assam.

Direct Link for APSC CCE 2023 Final Result PDF

The Commission approved the final results on December 5, 2024, officially concluding the recruitment process. Candidates who attended the interviews can now view the results on the official APSC website.

How to Check APSC CCE 2023 Final Results

Follow these steps to check your result:

Visit the official APSC website: apsc.nic.in.

Go to the "Latest Updates" or "Results" section.

Click on the link for the CCE 2023 Final Result.

Download the PDF with the list of selected candidates.

Search for your roll number in the downloaded file.

Next Steps for Selected Candidates

Candidates who have been selected will be contacted by the respective authorities for joining and posting procedures. It is recommended to regularly check the official website for further updates and notifications.