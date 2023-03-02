Search icon
APSC CCE 2023 admit card to be released soon at apsc.nic.in, check exam schedule here

The APSC Preliminary examination is scheduled to be conducted on March 26. Candidates can check the detailed notification on the official website apsc.nic.in.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Mar 02, 2023, 07:13 AM IST

File photo

Assam Public Service Commission (APSC) has released the exam schedule of the Combined Competitive Preliminary Examination 2022. The APSC Preliminary examination is scheduled to be conducted on March 26. Candidates can check the detailed notification on the official website apsc.nic.in.

The APSC prelims exam will be held on March 26 in two sessions from 10 am to 12 pm (General studies-I) and from 2 pm to 4 pm (General studies-II).

The list of candidates along with roll numbers will be released on March 4 and the APSC prelims admit card will be released on March 6.

APSC CEE Prelims exam admit card: Steps to download

  • Visit the official website at apsc.nic.in
  • Click on the admit card link
  • Enter your login details
  • Your admit card will be displayed on the screen
  • Check and take the print for future reference.

APSC CEE Notification

