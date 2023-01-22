APSC CCE 2022: Apply for Combined Competitive Exam at apsc.nic.in, check official notice here

File photo

Assam Public Service Commission (APSC) is inviting an online application process for the Combined Competitive Examination 2022. Interested and eligible candidates can apply online through the official website at apsc.nic.in. The last date to apply is February 10, 2023. This recruitment drive will fill 913 vacancies in the organisation.

APSC will hold the Preliminary Examination of the Combined Competitive Examination 2022 for screening of candidates for the Main Examination for recruitment to the services/posts.

The online Applications can be submitted from 12 Noon, January, 21 to February 10 till 5 pm after which the link will be disabled. The last date for payment of the prescribed fee is February 12 till 5 pm.

Application Fee: Candidates from the General/Ex-Servicemen (general) category have to pay an application fee of Rs 250, while those from the SC/ST/OBC/MOBC category, including ex-servicemen, should pay a fee of Rs 150. Women candidates including ex-servicemen are exempted from payment of the fee.

APSC CCE 2022: Steps to apply

Visit the official website at apsc.nic.in

Click on the apply link on the homepage

Register and proceed with the application

Pay the application fee

Upload all the required documents

Submit the form and take the printout.

APSC CCE 2022: Notification

