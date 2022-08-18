APSC Recruitment 2022 registration to begin in 2 days: How to apply, eligibility criteria, application fees here

APSC Recruitment 2022 | Photo: PTI

The Assam Public Service Commission (APSC) is looking for candidates to hire for the post of Fishery Development Officer (FDO) and Allied Cadre under the Fishery Department. Interested and eligible candidates can apply for the vacancies on the official website of the commission-- apsc.nic.in.

The application process for APSC Recruitment 2022 will start on August 22 and the application window will close on September 12. The recruitment drive is being conducted to fill up a total of 32 vacancies for the post of Fishery Development Officer and Allied Cadre under the Fishery Department.

APSC Recruitment 2022: Eligibility criteria

Candidates applying for the post must have a BFSc Degree from any College/University recogniaed by ICAR or DFSc or Master of Science (Fisheries) from CIFE, Mumbai or any other institute of ICAR. Applicants must fall under the age group of 21 to 38 years of age. The upper age limit is relaxed for reserved category candidates.

APSC Recruitment 2022: Application fees

All the applicants will have to pay an application fee of Rs 285.40 for general/EWS category candidates, Rs 185.40 for SC/ST/OBC/MOBC category candidates, and Rs 35.40 for BPL/PWBD category candidates. The last date for payment of fee is September 24.

APSC Recruitment 2022: How to apply

Visit the official website apsc.nic.in

Click on apply link for the fishery department officer post

Fill the application form, upload documents and pay fee

Submit and save for future purposes.

