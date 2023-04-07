Search icon
April school holidays: Schools to be closed for 14 days in April 2023, check complete list here

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Apr 07, 2023, 07:43 AM IST

April school holidays: Schools to be closed for 14 days in April 2023, check complete list here
File Photo

The new academic session in several schools across India began on April 1. However, this month schools are expected to remain closed for a total of 14 to 15 days including the upcoming weekend. The school holidays in April include 5 Sundays and some important festivals. 

Media reports have claimed that schools across the country are expected to remain closed for 74 days this year. The summer and winter holidays, on the other hand, will be mentioned individually by the respective private and government-run educational institutes.

Here is a complete list of school holidays in April 2023 

April 1: Saturday 

April 2: Sunday 

April 4: Mahavir Jayanti. This is one of the most sacred festivals for the Jain community and marks the birth of Lord Mahavir.

April 7: Good Friday. This day is celebrated by Christians around the world to mark the crucifixion of Jesus Christ.

April 8: Saturday

April 9: Sunday 

April 14: Birth anniversary of Dr Bhimrao Ambedkar. 

April 15: Saturday

April 16: Sunday 

April 21: Ramadan. April 21 is the last day of the sacred month following which Eid-al-Fitr will be celebrated. 

April 22: Eid-al-Fitr. It marks the end of the holy month of Ramazan. 

April 23: Sunday 

April 29: A month after Ram Navami, Sita Navami is celebrated by devotees where Goddess Sita is worshipped. 

April 30: Sunday

Parents and guardians need to keep in mind that the school holiday list and the number of days will differ from state to state.

