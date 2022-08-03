APPSC Recruitment exam 2022: Preliminary answer key for Junior Assistant exam released at psc.ap.gov.in

APPSC Recruitment 2022| Photo: PTI

Andhra Pradesh Public Service Commission, APPSC has released the preliminary answer key for the posts of Junior Assistant cum Computer Assistant exam. Candidates who appeared for the exam can check and download the answer key from the official website psc.ap.gov.in.

The APPSC Recruitment exam 2022 for the post of Junior Assistant was held on July 31. The recruitment drive is being conducted to fill up a total of 670 vacancies for the post of Junior Assistant cum Computer Assistant in the Revenue department.

Candidates must note that the last date to raise any objection is August 5.

APPSC Recruitment 2022 answer key: How to download

Visit the official website psc.ap.gov.in

Click on “Keys and Objections”

Click on Initial key link namely “keys for Junior Assistant Cum Computer Assistant In A.P. Revenue Department (Group IV)-- Notification No.23/2021”

The answer key will appear on your screen

Check and save for future purposes.

