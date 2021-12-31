APPSC Junior Assistant Recruitment 2021: Apply for 670 posts at psc.ap.gov.in – Check salary, eligibility

Andhra Pradesh Public Service Commission (APPSC) is inviting applications for 670 Junior Assistant cum Computer Assistant posts. The last date to apply is January 19, 2022. Interested candidates can apply through the official website, psc.ap.gov.in.

APPSC Junior Assistant Vacancy 2021 Details

Post: Junior Assistant cum Computer Assistant

No. of Vacancy: 670

Pay Scale: 16400 – 49870/-

Andhra Pradesh PSC Junior Assistant Recruitment 2021 Eligibility Criteria: Candidate must have a Bachelor’s Degree from recognized University and pass Computer Proficiency Test conducted by District Collector. One should pass the Computer Proficiency Test conducted by District Collector. (To those who will be shortlisted before the appointment).

How to Apply: Interested candidates may apply online through the website psc.ap.gov.in from December 30, 2021, to January 19, 2022.

Selection Process: Selection Will Be Based On Screening test and Main Written Exam.

Andhra Pradesh PSC Junior Assistant Recruitment 2021: Important Dates

Starting date for online application submission: December 30, 2021

Last date for online application submission: January 19, 2022

Last Date for Payment of Online Fee: January 18, 2022

Andhra Pradesh PSC Junior Assistant Recruitment 2021 notification: psc.ap.gov.in/Notification