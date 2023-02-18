Search icon
Apply for Fullbright Scholarship and study in Yale, Harvard: How to apply, eligibility, deadline, benefits

Students in India can now apply for the Fullbright Scholarship programme and study in their dream universities such as Yale, Harvard, Princeton and Stanford.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Feb 18, 2023, 12:46 PM IST

Apply for Fullbright Scholarship and study in Yale, Harvard (Representational image)

Indian students who are looking for an opportunity to study abroad, especially in premier universities in the United States will now have to look no further. Students will now be able to study at top universities in America by applying to the Fullbright Scholarship programme.

The Fullbright Scholarship gives Indian students a chance to pursue their higher education at institutions like Harvard University, Yale University, Brown University, and several others, which are considered some of the top colleges in the world.

The Fullbright Scholarship is one of the most prestigious exchange programmes between the United States and international students, offering educational and study programmes in all fields except for medicine. Indians are some of the top applicants for the Fullbright scholarship.

Those Indian students who wish to apply for the Fullbright scholarship must note that there are a total of 8,000 spots available for this every year, and interested students will be able to apply through the official website of the programme, fullbrightscholars.org.

Fullbright scholarship: Eligibility and deadline

The Fullbright scholarship programme application deadline varies from course to course, while the majority of the courses have a deadline of March to June. The application for Indian students is currently open.

The eligibility criteria for the Fullbright scholarship are that the applying student must have completed a four-year undergraduate degree from any recognized Indian university. If the bachelor's degree is less than four years, the candidate must have completed a master's degree.

Fullbright scholarship for Indian students

  • Fullbright-Nehru scholarship
  • Fulbright-Kalam Climate Fellowship
  • Hubert H Humphrey Fellowship Programme
  • Fulbright Foreign Language Teaching Assistant Program
  • Fulbright Distinguished Awards in Teaching Program for International Teachers
  • Fulbright Teaching Excellence and Achievement Program
  • Fulbright Scholar-in-Residence Program

Fullbright Scholarship 2023: How to apply

Those who wish to apply for the Fullbright scholarship can do so through the official website of the scholarship, fullbrightscholars.org, or through usief.org.in, where you can find the full list of scholarships available for Indian students.

Direct link to apply here

Those who are able to secure the Fullbright scholarship will be able to pursue their master’s degree from a premier US university and will get intricate training in the subject of their choice.

READ | UPSC Success Story: How 'Uri attack' served as motivation in IAS Divya Mishra's success?

