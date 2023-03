APOSS admit card 2023 at apopenschool.ap.gov.in, check exam schedule here

File photo

APOSS Hall Ticket 2023: The Andhra Pradesh Open School Society Amarvati has released the SSC and Intermediate (APOSS) Public Examinations, April-2023 admit card today, March 20, 2023. Candidates can download the admit card for APOSS Class 10 and Class 12 exam 2023 at apopenschool.ap.gov.in.

The Andhra Pradesh AP Open Inter and SSC April 2023 exams will begin on April 3. The exam will be conducted from 2:30 PM to 5:30 PM.

APOSS Hall Ticket 2023: Steps to Download

Visit the official website of Andhra Pradesh Open School Society Amarvati at apopenschool.ap.gov.in.

Click on the “APOSS SSC/Inter Hall Ticket” link

Enter the login credentials and submit details.

Download the APOSS admit card 2023 and take a printout.

APOSS Hall Ticket 2023 – Direct Link

Andhra Pradesh APOSS SSC, Inter Datesheet 2023: Direct Link