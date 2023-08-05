Meet Aparajita Rai, first female IPS officer from Sikkim who cleared UPSC exam with AIR..

In the CSE 2010, she cleared the exam with 768th rank. She appeared again in 2011 and cleared the exam again in 2012

One of the most sought-after departments for officers who pass the UPSC examination is the Indian Police Service (IPS), and for IPS officer Aparajita Rai, it was the one where she shone the brightest.

Aparajita Rai is a well-known name in Sikkim. She is Sikkim's first female IPS officer. Aparajita mentions in one of her interviews that she wanted to aware youth more about civil services so that more people would like to join this service.

She passed both of her attempts at the UPSC Civil Services test in 2010 and 2011. She is the first Sikkimese to hold a high rank in the civil services exam. According to NDTV, she also received awards during her training including the 1958 Batch IPS Officers' Trophy for the best Lady Outdoor Probationer, the Shri Umesh Chandra Trophy for Field Combat, the 55th Batch of Senior Course Officers Trophy for Best Turn Out and West Bengal Government Trophy for Bengali.

According to Your Story, Aparajita Rai's father a divisional forest officer in Sikkim, passed away, she was eight years old. She was aware of how insensitive most government employees were to the public even at that young age. She then made the decision to become a part of the system and after two decades she became the first female IPS officer from Sikkim.

In school, she became a state topper and scored 95 percent in ISC exams, receiving the Best Girl All-Rounder Shrimati Ratna Pradhan Memorial Trophy in Tashi Namgyal Academy.

She completed the National Admission Test (NAT) after getting her secondary education and went on to earn a BA LLB (Hons) degree from the West Bengal National University of Judicial Sciences in Kolkata in 2009. She also took the Civil Services test in 2009, however, she could not clear it then.

She got 768th rank in the CSE 2010 and appeared again for the exam in 2011 with a 358th rank.