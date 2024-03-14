AP TET Result 2024: Andhra Pradesh TET results expected today at aptet.apcfss.in, know how to download

AP TET Result 2024: Candidates can check the results on the official website at aptet.apcfss.in

The School Education Department, Andhra Pradesh, to declare the result of Andhra Pradesh Teacher Eligibility Test (APTET February 2024) today, March 14. Once released, candidates can check the results on the official website at aptet.apcfss.in.

The AP TET 2024 exam was held from February 27 to March 9 in two shifts.

The candidates from the unreserved category must secure a minimum of 60 percent marks in order to pass the exam. Nonetheless, applicants in the BC category, as well as SC, ST, PwD, and former service members, should attain 50% and 40% of the total, respectively.

AP TET Result 2024 today: Steps to download

Visit the examination website, aptet.apcfss.in.

Open the AP TET February exam result download link.

Enter your ID and password to log in.

Check and download the result.