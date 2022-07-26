Search icon
AP TET Admit card 2022 to be out soon at aptet.apcfss.in: See how to download admit card here

AP TET admit card is expected to be out soon at aptet.apcfss.in.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Jul 26, 2022, 03:09 PM IST

AP TET Admit card 2022 | Photo: PTI

The Andhra Pradesh Teacher Eligibility Test, AP TET admit card for the August session 2022 is expected to be released soon on the official website-- aptet.apcfss.in. Candidates who have registered for the exam can download it from the official website once it is released. The AP TET admit card was scheduled to be out on July 25. 

AP TET admit card 2022: How to download 

  • Go to the official website-- aptet.apcfss.in
  • Click on the AP TET hall ticket download link
  • Enter the required login details
  • Submit and download admit card. 

AP TET is held by the Department of School Education, Government of Andhra Pradesh in all districts through a Computer Based Test. The objective of TET is to ensure national standards and benchmark of teacher quality in the recruitment process in accordance with the National Council for Teacher Education (NCTE).

