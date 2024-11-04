Candidates who appeared for the Andhra Pradesh Teacher Eligibility Test can now visit the official website, aptet.apcfss to access their results.

The Andhra Pradesh School Education Department has finally released its Teacher Eligibility Test or AP TET July 2024 result today (November 4, 2024). Candidates who appeared for the Andhra Pradesh Teacher Eligibility Test can now check and download their scorecard from the official website, aptet.apcfss.

Initially, the result announcement was scheduled for November 2, 2024. Due to a delay in the release of the final answer key, it was postponed. The department will release AP DSC recruitment notification on November 6, 2024.

How to check the AP TET 2024 results: Candidates need to enter their ID and date of birth to access the results.

Step 1: Visit the official website, aptet.apcfss.in

Step 2: Click on the result section on the homepage

Step 3: You will be redirected to the result section

Step 4: Enter the required login details

Step 5: Submit and redirected to the result page

Step 6: Check and download the scorecard



The AP TET exam was conducted over a period from October 3 to 21, 2024 in two shifts. The morning session was conducted between 9.30 am and 12 pm, and the afternoon session from 2:30 pm to 5 pm. Originally, the exam was scheduled for August, but it was shifted to later dates to give candidates sufficient time for preparations.

This year, 3,68,661 candidates reportedly appeared out of a total of 4,27,300 candidates who applied for the AP TET July exam. For the general category, candidates need to achieve at least 60 per cent marks to pass the examination. And those from the SC/ST category and BC category, the minimum passing percentages are 40% and 50% respectively. The School Education Department will reportedly issue marks memos to all candidates. For the qualified candidates, pass certificates will be issued which will be valid for a lifetime.