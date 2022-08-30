Search icon
AP TET 2022 Answer Key to be out on THIS date at aptet.apcfss.in: All you need to know here

AP TET 2022 answer key will be released on August 31 at aptet.apcfss.in.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Aug 30, 2022, 04:35 PM IST

AP TET 2022 | Photo: PTI

Department of School Education, Andhra Pradesh is likely to release the AP TET 2022 Answer Key on August 31 at the official website-- aptet.apcfss.in. The Andhra Pradesh State Teacher Eligibility Test answer key will be released and will be available on the official site.

The objection window will open on September 1 and will close on September 7. The final answer key will be released on September 12. The result will be announced on September 14. The AP TET examination 2022 was held from August 6 to August 21. 

AP TET 2022 Answer Key: How to download

  1. Visit the official site of APTET on aptet.apcfss.in.
  2. Click on AP TET 2022 Answer Key link available on the home page.
  3. Enter the login details and click on submit.
  4. Your answer key will be displayed on the screen.
  5. Check the answer key and download the page.
  6. Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

