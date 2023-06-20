AP SSC Supplementary Result 2023: When to expect Class 10 result? How to check here

AP SSC Supplementary Result 2023| Photo: PTI

The Andhra Pradesh SSC (Class 10) supplementary result 2023 will be declared soon. Once released, candidates who appeared for the AP Class 10 Exam 2023 will be able to check the result from the official website-- bse.ap.gov.in. Candidates will need their roll numbers to check the AP SSC Result 2023.

The AP SSC Supply result 2023 is expected to be out in the third week of June. Candidates must note that there are no official announcements regarding the same yet. The AP SSC Result 2023 was declared on May 6th by the BSEAP. This year, as many as 72.26 per cent of candidates passed the exam.

AP SSC Result 2023: How to check