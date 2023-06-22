AP SSC Supplementary Result 2023 Manabadi: When, where and how to check Andhra Pradesh AP 10th supply results online

File photo

AP SSC Supplementary Result 2023: Board of Secondary Education, Andhra Pradesh to announce AP SSC Supplementary Result 2023 soon. Once released, Andhra Pradesh Class 10 supply results will be available on the official site of BSEAP at bse.ap.gov.in.

The AP SSC supplementary exam was held from June 2 to June 10 across the state at various examination centres. Candidates who could not qualify the final examination were eligible to appear for the supplementary exam.

AP SSC results: websites to check

bse.ap.gov.in

results.bse.ap.gov.in.

AP SSC Supply Result 2023: Steps to check scores