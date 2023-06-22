Search icon
AP SSC Supplementary Result 2023 Manabadi: When, where and how to check Andhra Pradesh AP 10th supply results online

Once released, Andhra Pradesh Class 10 supply results will be available on the official site of BSEAP at bse.ap.gov.in.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Jun 22, 2023, 01:24 PM IST

AP SSC Supplementary Result 2023: Board of Secondary Education, Andhra Pradesh to announce AP SSC Supplementary Result 2023 soon. Once released, Andhra Pradesh Class 10 supply results will be available on the official site of BSEAP at bse.ap.gov.in. 

The AP SSC supplementary exam was held from June 2 to June 10 across the state at various examination centres. Candidates who could not qualify the final examination were eligible to appear for the supplementary exam.

AP SSC results: websites to check 

  • bse.ap.gov.in
  • results.bse.ap.gov.in.

AP SSC Supply Result 2023: Steps to check scores

  • Visit the official site of Manabadi at manabadi.co.in.
  • Click on Andhra Pradesh 10th SSC results 2023 link
  • Enter the required details and click on submit.
  • Your result will be displayed on the screen.
  • Check the result and download the page.
  • Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

