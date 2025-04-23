AP SSC Class 10 Results 2025 declared with 81.14% pass rate; Parvathipuram Manyam tops, results available online and via WhatsApp.

The Andhra Pradesh Board of Secondary Education (BSEAP) has officially announced the Class 10 SSC (Secondary School Certificate) results today, April 23, 2025, at 10 AM. Students can now check their results on the official websites — bse.ap.gov.in and apopenschool.ap.gov.in. Additionally, The Indian Express website is also hosting the results for easier access.

This year, a total of 6,14,459 students appeared for the SSC exams held between March 17 and March 31, out of which 4,98,585 students passed, making the overall pass percentage 81.14%.

Parvathipuram Manyam Tops, 1,680 Schools Score 100%

The Parvathipuram Manyam district recorded the highest pass percentage of 93.90% in the state. A total of 1,680 schools achieved 100% results, meaning all students from these schools cleared the exams successfully. On the other hand, 17 schools saw zero pass rates, indicating none of the students cleared the exam from those schools.

Apart from checking results on the websites, students can also get their results through:

WhatsApp Service (Mana Mitra): Just send “Hi” to 9552300009, choose "Education Services", then select either ‘SSC Public Exam’ or ‘Open School Inter Results’, and enter the hall ticket number. The result will be sent as a PDF.

LEAP Mobile App: The results are also available through the LEAP application for mobile users.

Supplementary Exams & Marksheet Collection

Students who are unable to pass one or more subjects will have to appear for the supplementary exams, the schedule of which will be announced soon. Students can also apply online for recounting of marks if they feel there's a mistake in their result.

The original marksheets will be distributed through the respective schools in the coming days.

Previous Year Comparison

In 2024, the AP SSC results were declared on April 22. That year, the pass percentage was slightly higher at 86.69%, with girls outperforming boys. Girls had a pass percentage of 89.17%, while boys had 84.32%. Also, 2,803 schools had recorded 100% results, and AP Residential Schools topped with a 98.43% pass rate.

The announcement for this year’s result was made by the Director of School Education, Shri Vijay Rama Raju, and all students are advised to collect their original mark sheets from their schools soon.

For any confusion or support, students can reach out to their schools or visit the official BSEAP website.