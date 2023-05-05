Search icon
AP SSC Results 2023: Manabadi Andhra Pradesh Class 10 Results to release tomorrow at 11 am, steps to check scores

To check their AP SSC Class 10th mark sheet, candidates would need their roll number as mentioned on the admit card. Board officials tomorrow will also release the overall pass percentage, district-wise performance, and number of students qualified.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: May 05, 2023, 07:14 PM IST

AP SSC Results 2023: Manabadi Andhra Pradesh Class 10 Results to release tomorrow at 11 am, steps to check scores
File Photo

The Directorate of Government Examinations, Andhra Pradesh is all set to announce the  AP SSC Results 2023 tomorrow - May 6, 2023, at 11 am. Candidates would be able to check the results, once released, at the official website - www.bse.ap.gov.in. 

In case the official website is not responsive, candidates can check the AP Class 10 Results via www.manabadi.co.in. For the unversed, Andhra Pradesh board exams for Class 10 began on April 3 and concluded on April 18, 2023. The exam was held in a single shift from 9:30 am to 12:45 pm for close to 6 lakh students. 

To check their AP SSC Class 10th mark sheet, candidates would need their roll number as mentioned on the admit card. Board officials tomorrow will also release the overall pass percentage, district-wise performance, and number of students qualified, among other details.

AP SSC Result 2023: Step-by-step process to check Class 10 Result 

Step 1: Visit the official website of BSEAP - www.bse.ap.gov.in

Step 2: Click on the AP 10th Result link

Step 3: Enter your login details and click on Submit 

Step 4: Once done your result will be displayed on the screen.

Step 5: Check the result and download the page.

Last year, the Minister for Education, Government of Andhra Pradesh, Botsa Satyanarayana Garuon, and other board officials announced the AP SSC result. This year too the same pattern might get followed. 

