Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeEducation
topStoriesenglish

AP SSC Result 2023: Manabadi Andhra Pradesh Board class 10 result releasing today at bse.ap.gov.in, know how to download

The Andhra Pradesh AP SSC Class 10 board exams were conducted between April 3 to April 18, 2023. The exam was held in a single shift from 9:30 am to 12:45 pm for close to 6 lakh students.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: May 06, 2023, 07:08 AM IST

AP SSC Result 2023: Manabadi Andhra Pradesh Board class 10 result releasing today at bse.ap.gov.in, know how to download
File photo

The Directorate of Government Examinations, Andhra Pradesh to declare the result of the AP SSC exam 2023 today, May 6, 2023, at 11 am. Once released, candidates will be able to check AP SSC Result 2023 and AP SSC Marksheet 2023 on the official website at bse.ap.gov.in. 

The Andhra Pradesh AP SSC Class 10 board exams were conducted between April 3 to April 18, 2023. The exam was held in a single shift from 9:30 am to 12:45 pm for close to 6 lakh students. 

AP SSC Result 2023: Step-by-step process to check Class 10 Result 

  • Step 1: Visit the official website of BSEAP - www.bse.ap.gov.in
  • Step 2: Click on the AP 10th Result link
  • Step 3: Enter your login details and click on Submit 
  • Step 4: Once done your result will be displayed on the screen.
  • Step 5: Check the result and download the page.

Last year, the Minister for Education, Government of Andhra Pradesh, Botsa Satyanarayana Garuon, and other board officials announced the AP SSC result. This year too the same pattern might get followed.

LIVE COVERAGE

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
Most Viewed
More
Streaming This Week: Shehzada, Kabzaa, Jubilee Part 2, binge-watch these movies and shows on OTT
Meet Gultesham Khan, famous television actor who will lead Ekta Kapoor's supernatural show Naagin 7
The Family Man, Scam 1992 star Shreya Dhanwanthary scorches the internet in hot pics wearing just an unbuttoned shirt
In pics: Step inside Mira Rajput and Shahid Kapoor's lavish Worli home worth Rs 58 crore
Ranveer Singh, Sidharth Malhotra-Kiara Advani, Karan Johar attend Shweta Bachchan's birthday bash
Speed Reads
More
First-image
KCET 2023 admit card releasing today at kea.kar.nic.in, know how to download
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.