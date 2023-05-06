AP SSC Result 2023: Manabadi Andhra Pradesh Board class 10 result releasing today at bse.ap.gov.in, know how to download

File photo

The Directorate of Government Examinations, Andhra Pradesh to declare the result of the AP SSC exam 2023 today, May 6, 2023, at 11 am. Once released, candidates will be able to check AP SSC Result 2023 and AP SSC Marksheet 2023 on the official website at bse.ap.gov.in.

The Andhra Pradesh AP SSC Class 10 board exams were conducted between April 3 to April 18, 2023. The exam was held in a single shift from 9:30 am to 12:45 pm for close to 6 lakh students.

AP SSC Result 2023: Step-by-step process to check Class 10 Result

Step 1: Visit the official website of BSEAP - www.bse.ap.gov.in

Step 2: Click on the AP 10th Result link

Step 3: Enter your login details and click on Submit

Step 4: Once done your result will be displayed on the screen.

Step 5: Check the result and download the page.

Last year, the Minister for Education, Government of Andhra Pradesh, Botsa Satyanarayana Garuon, and other board officials announced the AP SSC result. This year too the same pattern might get followed.