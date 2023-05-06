AP SSC Result 2023: Direct link to check Manabadi Andhra Pradesh Board class 10 result

File photo

The Directorate of Government Examinations, Andhra Pradesh is all set to declare the result of the AP SSC exam 2023 today, May 6, 2023, at 11 am. Once released, candidates can download the AP SSC Result 2023 and AP SSC Marksheet 2023 on the official website at bse.ap.gov.in.

Botsa Satyanarayana, Minister of Education of the state will release the result at the press conference to be conducted by the Board. The AP SSC pass percentage, toppers list and other details will also be released along with the results.

The Andhra Pradesh AP SSC Class 10 board exams were conducted between April 3 to April 18, 2023. The exam was held in a single shift from 9:30 am to 12:45 pm for close to 6 lakh students.

AP SSC Result 2023: Step-by-step process to check Class 10 Result

Step 1: Visit the official website of BSEAP - www.bse.ap.gov.in

Step 2: Click on the AP 10th Result link

Step 3: Enter your login details and click on Submit

Step 4: Once done your result will be displayed on the screen.

Step 5: Check the result and download the page.

Last year, the Minister for Education, Government of Andhra Pradesh, Botsa Satyanarayana Garuon, and other board officials announced the AP SSC result. This year too the same pattern might get followed.