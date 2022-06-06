AP SSC Result 2022: Manabadi BSEAP class 10th result DECLARED at bse.ap.gov.in, manabadi.com

File photo

AP SSC Result 2022: Andhra Pradesh Board of Secondary Education (BSE AP) has declared AP SSC Result 2022 today. Students can download AP 10th results through the official website - bse.ap.gov.in, manabadi.com. A total of 67.26 per cent students cleared the AP SSC Class 10th Results 2022 this year.

AP SSC Result 2022 has been announced by Special Chief Secretary Education, B Rajasekhar in a press conference. AP SSC Result 2022 can also be checked on the Manabadi website.

"The analysis for the reduced pass percentage is on account of no offline classes in schools for the past two years. With kids not attending classes, there is bound to be some reduction," the official said while announcing the result.

Official website: bse.ap.gov.in

BSE AP class 10th exams were held from April 27 to May 9, 2022 for all students. As per reports, nearly 6.5 lakh appeared for the AP 10th exams 2022. The exams were held in offline mode.

