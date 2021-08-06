Manabadi AP SSC Result 2021 to be declared TODAY, know when, where and how to check Class 10 Results

The Directorate of Government Examinations announced that the Andhra Pradesh, AP SSC Results 2021 will be declared today (August 6) at 5 pm. Once released, students can check the results the official website of Board of School Education Andhra Pradesh, bse.ap.gov.in and third part websites - Manabadi and Nadu NEdu.

Andhra Pradesh Education Minister Adimulapu Suresh will announce the results.

Since the Class 10 and 12 Board exams were cancelled amid the COVID-19 pandemic this year, the results were prepared according to internal assessment policy. Andhra Pradesh 10th Result has been prepared based on the marks of the students obtained in Class 9 and Class 10 internal exams.

As many as 5.38 lakh students, who have registered for the examination this year, are awaiting the AP SSC Results 2021 .

Students would be able to download their Andhra Pradesh 10th Result using school login. Students must keep all the credentials ready to check results.

How to check AP 10th Result 2021 online?

Step 1: Visit bse.ap.gov.in - the official website

Step 1: At 5 pm today, the link for the SSC Results 2021 on the home page would be active

Step 3: Click on the link

Step 4: Enter your AP SSC Hall Ticket Number and submit to view your result on the new window

Step 5: Download and keep for future reference.