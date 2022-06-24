AP SSC, Inter Open School Results 2022: APOSS class 10, 12 results declared at apopenschool.ap.gov.in

File photo

Andhra Pradesh Open School Society (APOSS) has declared the result of AP SSC, Inter Open School Results 2022 today, on June 24, 2022. Candidates can check their APOSS 10th 12th Results 2022 through the official website - apopenschool.ap.gov.in.

The Andhra Pradesh SSC Open school exams were conducted in April/May and AP Inter Open school results have been declared for the May exams.

To access result, students need to have AP SSC 10th and Inter 12th Hall Tickets.

AP SSC, Inter Results 2022: Steps to check

Visit the official website of Andhra Pradesh Open School Society - apopenschool.ap.gov.in.

Click on the Results SSC and/Inter links for April-May exams, available on the homepage,

Enter your details - Roll Number and login to check scores.

Your APOSS 10th 12th results will appear on your screen.

Download and print a copy of it for future references.

AP SSC Open School Results 2022 - Direct link

AP Inter Open School Results 2022 - Direct link