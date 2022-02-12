AP SSC, Inter Exam 2022: Time Table released for Intermediate, SSC exams at bie.ap.gov.in - Check exam schedule here

Andhra Pradesh Board has released the timetable for AP SSC, Inter 2022 for the upcoming Board Exams. As per the schedule, Intermediate Exams will begin from April 8, 2022 and SSC Exams will start from May 2, 2022. Candidates appearing for the exam can visit the official websites - bse.ap.gov.in, bie.ap.gov.in for detailed information.
The Board Exams will be conducted in April-May, the Inter exams to be held from 9 am to 12 noon on all days and SSC exams from 9:30 am to 12:45 pm.
AP SSC Date Sheet for Board Exams 2022
First Language Paper I (Group A & Composite Course): May 2, 2022
Second Language: May 4, 2022
English: May 5, 2022
Mathematics: May 7, 2022
Physical Science: May 9, 2022
Biological Science: May 10, 2022
Social Studies: May 11, 2022
First Language Paper-II, OSSC Main Language Paper I: May 12, 2022
OSSC Main Language Paper-II, SSC Vocational Course: May 13, 2022
Candidates can check the date sheet from the notice here - AP Inter Exams Complete Schedule