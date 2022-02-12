AP SSC, Inter Exam 2022: Time Table released for Intermediate, SSC exams at bie.ap.gov.in - Check exam schedule here

Andhra Pradesh Board has released the timetable for AP SSC, Inter 2022 for the upcoming Board Exams. As per the schedule, Intermediate Exams will begin from April 8, 2022 and SSC Exams will start from May 2, 2022. Candidates appearing for the exam can visit the official websites - bse.ap.gov.in, bie.ap.gov.in for detailed information.

The Board Exams will be conducted in April-May, the Inter exams to be held from 9 am to 12 noon on all days and SSC exams from 9:30 am to 12:45 pm.

AP SSC Date Sheet for Board Exams 2022

First Language Paper I (Group A & Composite Course): May 2, 2022

Second Language: May 4, 2022

English: May 5, 2022

Mathematics: May 7, 2022

Physical Science: May 9, 2022

Biological Science: May 10, 2022

Social Studies: May 11, 2022

First Language Paper-II, OSSC Main Language Paper I: May 12, 2022

OSSC Main Language Paper-II, SSC Vocational Course: May 13, 2022

