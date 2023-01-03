AP SSC Board Exam 2023: Datesheet released at bse.ap.gov.in, check direct download link here

File photo

The timetable for the 2023 Secondary School Certificate (SSC) examinations has been released by the Board of Secondary Education, Andhra Pradesh (BSEAP).

Candidates appearing for the class 10 examinations can check the date sheet on BSEAP’s official website - bse.ap.gov.in. The BSEAP SSC exams will start from April 3 and end on April 18. The AP SSC Board Exam 2023 will be conducted in a single shift from 9:30 am to 12:45 pm.

The first 2023 SSC exam will be of first language (group-A) and first language paper-I (composite course). This exam will be followed by the second language exam, which is scheduled for April 6. The English exam will commence on April 8. The mathematics exam will be held on April 10, science on April 13, while social studies exam will be held on April 15. The last exam on April 18 will be of OSSC main language paper-II (Sanskrit, Arabic, Persian) and SSC vocational course (theory).

AP SSC BOARD EXAM DATE SHEET 2023: HOW TO DOWNLOAD

View Board of Secondary Education, Andhra Pradesh (BSEAP) official website – bse.ap.gov.in

On the homepage, click on ‘SSC Public Examinations 2023 – Time Table’.

The class 10 date sheet will be displayed on your screen.

Download the pdf document of timetable for future reference.

According to BSEAP, “all the academic course subjects/papers are common for both SSC Academic Course and OSSC Course candidates.” Students are advised by BSEAP that they must answer the right combination of question papers in the 2023 SSC examination otherwise their performance can be cancelled.

The students have been advised to report to their designated exam centre on time to avoid the last-minute rush.