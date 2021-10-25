AP SET hall ticket 2021 released on apset.net.in for Assistant Professor, Lecturer posts

Andhra University, Visakhapatnam has released the hall ticket for Andhra Pradesh State Eligibility Test (AP SET) on October 25, 2021. Candidates who have registered for the exam for Assistant Professor and Lecturer posts can download the admit cards now from the official website – apset.net.in. Andhra Pradesh State Eligibility Test (APSET 2021) is scheduled to be conducted on October 31, 2021.

In case the candidates find any discrepancy, they can report to the exam conducting body. The registration process for this exam ended on September 13, 2021.

AP SET will be conducted in eight regional centres in Andhra Pradesh. These centres are Visakhapatnam, Rajahmundry, Guntur, Nellore, Ananthapur, Tirupati, Kadapa and Kurnool. APSET will consist of two papers - Paper I and Paper-II.

AP SET Hall Ticket 2021: How to download

- Candidates have to visit the official website – apset.net.in.

- Click on the link 'Click here to download admit card' available on the homepage

- Enter your required details email id/mobile number and password

- AP SET Hall Ticket 2021 can download.

- Take a printout for future references.