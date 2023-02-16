AP POLYCET 2023 exam date announced, detailed notification to release soon at polycetap.nic.in

File Photo

The Andhra Pradesh Polytechnic Common Entrance Test, AP POLYCET 2023 Exam date has been announced for candidates. According to local reports, AP POLYCET 2023 is all set to be held on May 10, 2023. Andhra Pradesh State Board of Technical Education and Training, SBTET AP is also all set to release the AP POLYCET Exam's detailed notification soon on the official website - www.polycetap.nic.in.

According to local media reports, the Department of Technical Education also confirmed the AP POLYCET 2023 Exam date to be May 10, 2023. The Technical Education Department has also assessed that around 1.5 lakh candidates would appear for the AP POLYCET 2023 exam.

READ | Punjab Police Constable Recruitment 2023 registrations to begin today at punjabpolice.gov.in, check details

AP POLYCET 2023 Exam Date and Time

AP POLYCET 2023

Exam Date: May 10, 2023

Exam Time: 11 am to 1 pm

As soon as the registration process begins, candidates will be able to submit their applications via the official website - www.polycetap.nic.in.

READ | Chardham Yatra may become expensive for devotees with fare increase by up to 5 percent, check details

The application fee for OC and BC category candidates is Rs 400, while SC and ST category candidates will have to pay a fee of Rs 100 for registration.