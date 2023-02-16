Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeEducation
topStoriesenglish

AP POLYCET 2023 exam date announced, detailed notification to release soon at polycetap.nic.in

According to local media reports, the Department of Technical Education also confirmed the AP POLYCET 2023 Exam date to be May 10, 2023. The Technical Education Department has also assessed that around 1.5 lakh candidates would appear for the AP POLYCET 2023 exam.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Feb 16, 2023, 09:57 AM IST

AP POLYCET 2023 exam date announced, detailed notification to release soon at polycetap.nic.in
File Photo

The Andhra Pradesh Polytechnic Common Entrance Test, AP POLYCET 2023 Exam date has been announced for candidates. According to local reports, AP POLYCET 2023 is all set to be held on May 10, 2023. Andhra Pradesh State Board of Technical Education and Training, SBTET AP is also all set to release the AP POLYCET Exam's detailed notification soon on the official website - www.polycetap.nic.in.

According to local media reports, the Department of Technical Education also confirmed the AP POLYCET 2023 Exam date to be May 10, 2023. The Technical Education Department has also assessed that around 1.5 lakh candidates would appear for the AP POLYCET 2023 exam.

READ | Punjab Police Constable Recruitment 2023 registrations to begin today at punjabpolice.gov.in, check details

AP POLYCET 2023 Exam Date and Time 

AP POLYCET 2023 

Exam Date: May 10, 2023 
Exam Time: 11 am to 1 pm 

As soon as the registration process begins, candidates will be able to submit their applications via the official website - www.polycetap.nic.in. 

READ | Chardham Yatra may become expensive for devotees with fare increase by up to 5 percent, check details

The application fee for OC and BC category candidates is Rs 400, while SC and ST category candidates will have to pay a fee of Rs 100 for registration. 

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
Most Viewed
More
In Pics: YouTuber Armaan Malik, his two wives Payal and Kritika
Streaming This Week: Uunchai, Taaza Khabar, HIT 2, OTT releases to binge-watch
Inside photos of Amitabh Bachchan's palatial bungalow Jalsa, with luxurious living room, spacious study
Streaming This Week: Govinda Naam Mera, Blurr, Code Name Tiranga, OTT releases to binge-watch
Chak De India fame Chitrashi Rawat ties the knot with actor Dhruvaditya Bhagwanani. See dreamy wedding photos
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Wordle 607 answer for today: Here is the Wordle answer for February 16
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.